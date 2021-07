Open to the public everyday during daylight hours, located on Paris Ave. Free. Experience the wonders of the wetlands as you stroll the boardwalk and visit the rookery. This is a working organic laboratory and stormwater system for the benefit of all. A photographer’s paradise with nesting birds, alligators, turtles, etc. For more information visit www.friendsofportroyalcypresswetlands.org , Facebook at FriendsofPRCypressWetlands, or on Instagram at friendsofprcypresswetlands.