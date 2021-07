Romania has a tendency to be either unknown or highly misunderstood by most foreigners. As a result, its capital, Bucharest, is not the most popular tourist destination in Eastern Europe either. However, one way or another, it seems that you were lucky enough to not only find out about Bucharest but also consider visiting it. Whether you’ve already booked your tickets, or you have yet to do so, here’s a few of of our Bucharest locals‘ tips!