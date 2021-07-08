Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Green light for auto club

newjerseyhills.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn historic car dealership on Main Street will become the home of a private auto club under an approval granted by the Peapack-Gladstone Land Use Board on Tuesday, July 7. Following a four-hour virtual meeting, the board voted 5-2 to approve a use variance for the Red Horse Motoring Club at the former Clayton Amerman auto dealer at 163-165 Main St. The club will join the Robb Francis Sports Cars business, which will continue to operate at the site.

www.newjerseyhills.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Light#Dill#Peapack Gladstone Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Grand Junction, COnbc11news.com

Riverbank Rehabilitation Project gets the green light

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Riverbank Rehabilitation Project is the cleanup of a particular section of the riverbank just east of the Las Colonias Park. Grand Junction City Council in conjunction with Mesa County Commissioners voted and approved funding for this project in their meeting last week. The project...
Maui County, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Residents infuriated over construction of ‘monster home’ on Maui

NAPILI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A so-called monster home is spurring controversy on Maui. The county’s planning director says the developer in Napili has followed all the rules. But critics say the rules need to change. The two-story structure on the corner of lower Honoapiilani Road and Hui Drive is 7,483 square...
Trafficcorneliustoday.com

Town green lights condemnations for Gem St. Extension

July 15. Can you drive crosstown from Hwy. 21 to Hwy. 115 north of Westmoreland without using Catawba Avenue?. Answer: Not at the moment, but the town has given a green light to condemnation proceedings for the Gem Street extension in the heart of downtown. The alternate East/West route is...
Polson, MTLake County Leader

Main Street revamp continues

Workers from the city of Polson and the state continued beautification work along Main Street last week. City staff planted some new maple trees in sidewalk planting areas while a Department of Transportation crew restriped several blocks worth of crosswalks and centerlines. A production crew that was approved to film...
Bristol, PAPosted by
Langhorne - Levittown Times

Bristol, Northampton receive Green Light-Go grants

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that 50 municipalities will receive over $15.6 million to support traffic signal upgrades, increasing mobility and efficiency across Pennsylvania’s communities through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Green Light-Go program. The following areas in Bucks County received funds:. – Bristol Township: $106,282 for New Rodgers Road (SR...
Jackson, MOthecash-book.com

Harmony Lane improvement project given green light

The proposal seemed simple enough. County Commissioner Paul Koeper appeared before the Board of Aldermen several months ago and said there were 17 roads that dodge in and out of Jackson city limits, requiring both the City and the County to maintain various sections of the same road. He said if the City acquired the right of way, the County would like to improve their sections of those roads and donate them to the City so County crews would no longer have to maintain parts of them.
Kutztown, PAPosted by
Berks Weekly

Three Boroughs awarded Green Light-Go grants for Traffic Safety Improvements

Kutztown, Shillington and Wyomissing Boroughs were awarded Green Light-Go grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation totaling over $780,000, according to State Senator Judy Schwank. ​Kutztown received $40,054, Shillington $320,911 and Wyomissing $420,384 in Green Light-Go grant support. The funding will be used to replace outdated controllers, upgrade LED...
North Belle Vernon, PAmonvalleyindependent.com

Bike Run & Car Show returns this weekend

Two local fire departments will benefit from a community event in the Mon Valley this weekend. The eighth annual Bike Run and Car Show, sponsored by Just A Tavern and Minniti Motorsports, will take place Saturday afternoon along Broad Avenue in North Belle Vernon. The event will kick off at...
Carsautomotiveworld.com

Webasto and Green-G bring the fully electric light truck ecarry to the road

In times of climate change and sustainability Green-G, the young subsidiary of the Italian company Goriziane Holding S.p.A., is focusing on the development of electric vehicles and systems. With the fully electric light truck ecarry Green-G is now celebrating premiere. The ecarry has been specially developed for service companies and...
Lisbon, OHSalem News Online

Greenway Trail Walk/Ride Benefit

The Columbiana County Park District will hold its annual Greenway Trail Walk/Ride Benefit from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. T-shirts will be available for $20 each at the Lisbon, Leetonia, Franklin Square and Eagleton Rd. trailheads. Proceeds for the sale of T-shirts go for trail maintenance. Pictured Park District Secretary Debbie Ketchum and Park District Board Chairman Tom Butch hold one of the signs that have been placed on the trail. (Submitted photo)
Floresville, TXWilson County News

FEDC gets green light to purchase FELPS properties

“The action we take today will have a significant impact on downtown Floresville — and Floresville as a whole.”. That’s how Floresville Economic Development Corp. (FEDC) President Daniel Tejada summed up the steps the corporation took June 30 toward purchasing properties from the Floresville Electric Light & Power System (FELPS) for $1.382 million.
Westfield, INreadthereporter.com

Used bike sale, donation day coming July 24 in Westfield

A used bicycle sale and donation day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 24, sponsored by Recycled Cycles at the group’s repair shop at 810 E. Main St., Westfield. The shop is located at the top of the drive, north of Big Hoffa’s BBQ. More...
Real Estatearlingtonrealtyinc.com

3439 & 3441 Newton Street

New Construction!! Welcome to "Mt. Rainier Overlook"...This listing is for both sides of a new construction Duplex located just minutes away from DC. Huge investor potential for 4 rental units or for an owner occupant to live in one side and rent out the other unit(s)! Each side of the duplex consists of 3BR/2.5 BA on the upper two levels, and basements with 2BR/1BA (including a kitchen & separate entrance). This creates the potential for 4 rental units. No expense has been spared with high end touches throughout including gourmet kitchens w/SS appliances, quartz countertops, huge islands with waterfall quartz, wine bars, spa inspired bathrooms, custom moldings, designer lighting. Each side of the duplex has it's own garage and parking pad. Potential to turn the units into separate condos exists as well. This is truly a one of a kind opportunity that rarely comes along. Expected completion date Mid-August 2021. Contact Listing Agent Chris Underwood.Listing is for 3439 Newton ST & 3441 Newton St which sit on 1 lot which has 1 TAX ID #. Two (2) additional duplex's are also being constructed as part of this project and will be available for sale.
Joplin, MOJoplin Globe

Memorial Hall gets green light for historical listing

A state historic preservation board on Friday waved Memorial Hall through to the last step in the process to become listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Joplin’s nearly 100-year-old public auditorium is eligible because of its prominence as a community gathering place and its architecture, consultant Matthew A. Pearce told the Missouri Advisory Council on Historic Preservation during a virtual meeting Friday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy