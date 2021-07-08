Green light for auto club

New Construction!! Welcome to "Mt. Rainier Overlook"...This listing is for both sides of a new construction Duplex located just minutes away from DC. Huge investor potential for 4 rental units or for an owner occupant to live in one side and rent out the other unit(s)! Each side of the duplex consists of 3BR/2.5 BA on the upper two levels, and basements with 2BR/1BA (including a kitchen & separate entrance). This creates the potential for 4 rental units. No expense has been spared with high end touches throughout including gourmet kitchens w/SS appliances, quartz countertops, huge islands with waterfall quartz, wine bars, spa inspired bathrooms, custom moldings, designer lighting. Each side of the duplex has it's own garage and parking pad. Potential to turn the units into separate condos exists as well. This is truly a one of a kind opportunity that rarely comes along. Expected completion date Mid-August 2021. Contact Listing Agent Chris Underwood.Listing is for 3439 Newton ST & 3441 Newton St which sit on 1 lot which has 1 TAX ID #. Two (2) additional duplex's are also being constructed as part of this project and will be available for sale.