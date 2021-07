A professional golfer was shot and killed over the weekend at a Georgia golf club, identified by the Georgia PGA and the Georgia State Golf Association as Gene Siller, the director of golf for the club and father of two. “Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our member, Gene Siller,” the Georgia PGA said on Twitter. “Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family.” In addition, PGA President Jim Richerson said on Facebook: “We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller. The PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community.”