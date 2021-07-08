Cancel
NBA

Warriors' Steph Curry on sitting out Tokyo Olympics: 'No regrets at all'

By Connor Letourneau
San Francisco Chronicle
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarriors guard Stephen Curry isn’t second-guessing his decision to sit out the Tokyo Olympics. “I do value the offseason, and I’m working back on the court,” Curry said at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. “But to try to go and play, there’s just a lot that could happen. I respect every single guy that goes and plays that’s out there in Vegas, and I wish them all the success and a gold medal to show for it and whatnot.

