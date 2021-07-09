Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kailyn Lowry ‘Disheartened’ by Briana DeJesus’ Chris Lopez Comments, Wants to Take Her to Court

By Samantha Benitz
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 12 days ago

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is ready to go to court over comments made by costar Briana DeJesus regarding her on-again, off-again relationship with ex Chris Lopez.

“Kail is disheartened by the recent untrue statements made by her fellow castmate, Briana DeJesus, concerning Kail’s absence from a recent episode and involvement in crimes that she never committed. Kail takes these statements very seriously,” the “Coffee Convos” podcast host’s assistant told In Touch in a statement on Thursday, July 8. “After necessary self-reflection, Kail has decided to handle this situation with Ms. DeJesus by exercising her legal right to protect herself and her brand in court. She is hopeful for a quick resolution of this matter so this feud can finally be put to rest.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30IQ45_0arWpgPJ00
Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Lowry’s response via her rep comes amid an E! News report claiming she is suing DeJesus for defamation. They have a long and checkered past that stems back from when DeJesus was dating Lowry’s ex Javi Marroquin. (DeJesus and Marroquin are no longer together).

DeJesus previously made comments about Lowry and Lopez, 27, in a June 9 interview with Celebuzz, theorizing about why Lowry was not featured in the Teen Mom 2 episode that aired on June 8. DeJesus explained her perspective in further detail to the publication, noting she takes “pride in being my authentic self and telling my full, true story — the good, the bad, the ugly, and everything in between.”

“Kail is sitting on the show legitimately filming about a wallpaper color choice when she could be filming about a domestic abuse situation with Chris that I was told she was trying to hide,” DeJesus claimed at the time. “This was back when [her son] Lux’s hair was cut and she was allegedly arrested [in September] after allegedly getting into a physical altercation with Chris. While I understand Kail — and all of us — want to be shown overcoming our struggles and that we all take pride in our names (and Kail takes pride in her brand and her podcasts) at the end of the day she shouldn’t try to cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.”

While taking to Instagram Live, DeJesus also alleged that she had “true sources, true facts, from the people that work in production” that would support her claims about Lowry and Lopez, 27. “I know the real story; I know what happened.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VJyGO_0arWpgPJ00
Courtesy of Kailyn Lowry/Instagram; Courtesy of Briana Dejesus/Instagram; Courtesy of Chris Lopez/Instagram

“She doesn’t want to film about breaking and entering into Chris’ momma house and beating him for cutting his child [Lux]’s hair,” the Teen Mom 3 alum further alleged on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, June 8, claiming Lowry is trying to “cover up the real her or things that are going on in her real life.” DeJesus said she prides herself on filming “it all” and not “faking scenes,” even if they are less than flattering.

Amid the costar drama, DeJesus’ sister, Brittany DeJesus, also tweeted in support of her sibling and said she had no problem expressing her “personal opinion” or utilizing her “freedom of speech.”

After previously denying the claims made by DeJesus in a June Q&A, it appears Lowry is ready to take legal action against her franchise costar.

DeJesus and MTV did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comments.​​​

Comments / 0

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

32
Followers
1K+
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Javi Marroquin
Person
Kailyn Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Instagram Live#Instagram Stories#Q A#Mtv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Former 'Teen Mom 2' Star Javi Marroquin Filed Restraining Order On Ex-Fiancée Lauren Comeau, Only To Drop It: Report

Former Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin recently filed a restraining order against ex-fiancée Lauren Comeau, only to drop his request the following day. According to court documents obtained by The Sun, the 28-year-old — who was previously married to Kailyn Lowry, with whom he shares 7-year-old Lincoln — filed a protection from abuse from Comeau, 29. He reportedly also requested temporary custody of their son Eli, 2.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Briana DeJesus FINALLY Addresses Javi Gonzalez Breakup Rumors!

Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked when Briana DeJesus got engaged to Javi Gonzalez back in May. The Florida residents had only been dating a few months, and their relationship seemed to have been loaded with drama, so it came as a surprise when Briana said yes. But not as...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: Kailyn Lowry Receives A Heartbreaking Medical Diagnosis

Emotions ran high on this week’s new episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’. Especially after Kailyn received some heartbreaking news. On the June 22 episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry went from helping Isaac become a young interior designer to worrying about her health after she realized it was becoming impossible for her to lose weight.
CelebritiesThe Hollywood Gossip

Leah Messer: Jeremy Calvert is a Total Deadbeat Dad!

Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry bonded last week over a subject with which both Teen Mom veterans are far more familiar than they'd like to be:. By now, most celebrity gossip followers are well aware that Lowry has two young children with Chris Lopez, someone who seems to lack any real interest in being a father.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Briana DeJesus' Family Fires Back After Kailyn Lowry Files Defamation Lawsuit

Kailyn claims Briana falsely accused her of beating her baby daddy. Briana DeJesus' family defended the "Teen Mom" star after castmate Kailyn Lowry filed a defamation lawsuit against her. According to court documents from June 25, Kailyn is suing after claiming Briana "asserted that Lowry physically beat Christopher Lopez, the...
TV & VideosHollywood Life

‘Teen Mom 2’ Season Finale: Bar Smith Gets Arrested & Leah Messer’s Tumor Grows

Ashley Jones’ graduation party ended with gunshots and an arrest during the July 20 season finale of ‘Teen Mom 2’. The July 20 season finale of Teen Mom 2 was jam-packed full of drama. Not only did Ashley Jones‘ longtime boyfriend, Bar Smith, end up in handcuffs, but Leah Messer received surprising news about the tumor in her breast. Want more? Let’s dive in!
RelationshipsHollywood Life

‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Reevaluates Her Custody Agreement With Chris Lopez After Fight

Kailyn contemplates her future with Chris Lopez in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 20 episode of ‘Teen Mom 2’. Following their wild fight on last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2, Kailyn Lowry is forced to evaluate her parental agreement with ex Chris Lopez. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 20 season finale, Kailyn debates whether she should allow Chris to have their two kids — Lux and Creed — for the entire summer.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Teen Mom 2': Kailyn Lowry Shares How Ex-Husband Javi Marroquin Helped Her During Son's Medical Emergency

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry experienced a very scary situation during her trip to the Dominican Republic. According to The Sun, Lowry's youngest son, Creed, was rushed to the hospital at one point during the trip after he suffered an injury. Lowry later explained on an episode of her podcast, Coffee Convos, how her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, helped her during the scary ordeal.
TV SeriesThe Hollywood Gossip

Kailyn Lowry-Chris Lopez Fight Caught on Tape: You'll See Your Son When I Say You Can!

We think most Teen Mom 2 viewers would agree that this season has not been the most dramatic in the show's history. In fact, it was downright boring at times. The show's ratings have been declining along with the quality its content, but last night's episode rewarded the fans who stuck it out with a heated conflict between Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Us Weekly

Inside Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry’s Home Build for 4 Kids: Photos

The start of something new! Kailyn Lowry is building a new home for herself and her four sons. “I was so excited to take all the kids to our new property yesterday,” the Teen Mom 2 alum captioned a May 2021 Instagram photo of Isaac, Lincoln, Lux and Creed, whom she shares with Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin and Chris Lopez, respectively. “I know they’re young and can’t fully understand what it means for me to be able to do this. But I was blown away by their excitement and pleasantly surprised by the appreciation they had for the progress being made. I am so so so excited for this journey.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy