Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Suspect in custody after golf pro, 2 others killed in Georgia

By CNN.com
East Bay Times
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities arrested a suspect Thursday evening in the July 3 triple homicide at the Pinetree Country Club, in which golf pro Gene Siller was killed, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Saba Long said. The suspect, identified as Bryan Rhoden, was arrested by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office fugitive unit, US...

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Pinetree Country Club#Us Marshals#Chamblee Police#Long#Cnn#Wxia#Gsga#Pinetree Cc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Golf
Related
Newsweek

Teenage Murder Suspect Accused of Killing Mother and Sister Escapes From Jail

A 16-year-old who was accused of killing his 12-year-old sister and 33-year-old mother in September has escaped from prison, authorities in Kentucky informed the public over the weekend. Luke Craig "is considered dangerous and a threat to public safety," the Kentucky State Police (KSP), who are assisting Lexington County officers...
Public Safetywmleader.com

Man charged with killing golf pro and two others at GA country club

A man was busted Thursday for the slaying of three people, including a golf pro, at a Georgia country club last weekend, police said. Bryan Rhoden was captured by authorities in Dekalb County — about 25 miles away from where the bodies were found at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, according to Cobb County Police Chief Tim Cox.
Georgia State920kvec.com

PGA golf pro Gene Siller and 2 others found shot dead at Georgia country club

A professional golfer was shot and killed over the weekend at a Georgia golf club, identified by the Georgia PGA and the Georgia State Golf Association as Gene Siller, the director of golf for the club and father of two. “Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our member, Gene Siller,” the Georgia PGA said on Twitter. “Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family.” In addition, PGA President Jim Richerson said on Facebook: “We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller. The PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community.”
Georgia StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

Golf Pro Shot on Georgia Course Likely Killed Because He Witnessed Crime, Cops Say

The pro golfer shot in the head and killed on a Georgia golf course Sunday was not the intended victim, local police believe. Gene Siller, 41, was murdered at the Pinetree Country Club, where he worked, in Kennesaw, Georgia, because he likely “witnessed an active crime taking place,” according to a statement released Tuesday by the Cobb County Police Department. Two other bodies were found in the bed of a truck on a nearby green, including its owner Paul Pierson. The third victim has yet to be named. No arrests have been made in the slayings.
Georgia StateNY Daily News

Golf pro was not target of Georgia triple homicide: police

The golf pro who was among three shot and killed at a Georgia country club was likely a bystander and not the target of the shooting, police said Tuesday. Gene Siller, 41, was murdered on the golf course at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw around 2:30 p.m. Saturday when he approached a truck on the course’s 10th hole. Two more bodies were found in the bed of the white Dodge Ram 3500 pickup, including the truck’s owner Paul Pierson. The third victim has not been identified.
GolfPosted by
Daily Mail

Man is arrested 'for shooting dead golf pro Gene Siller, 46, and killing two other men whose bodies were found in the back of a pickup truck at Pinetree Country club in Georgia'

Cops have arrested the suspect accused of killing golf pro Gene Siller and two other men at Pinetree Country Club golf course in Georgia last weekend, it has been reported. Bryan Rhoden was arrested in Thursday in the city of Chamblee, about 30 miles from the gold course, with the help of a fugitive task force, according to WSB-TV.
Georgia StatePosted by
TheDailyBeast

2 Men Killed With Pro Golfer at Georgia Golf Course Had No Ties to Area: Cops

The two men found slain on a Georgia golf course with pro golfer Gene Siller last weekend were out-of-state residents who had no apparent ties to the area, deepening the mystery about what motivated the triple murder, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports. Cobb County police identified the men as California resident Henry Valdez, 46, and Kansas resident Paul Pierson, 76. Both men were found in the bed of a pickup truck on the 10th hole at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Saturday. Siller, who police say was fatally shot after he “happened upon a crime in progress” at the golf club, was found slain on the green nearby. The circumstances of the triple homicide remain unclear. “We are aware that the public has many questions, the most pressing one being why this happened; however, it is too early in the investigation to speculate as to motive,” the Cobb County police said in a statement. It was not clear if the two men found in the truck bed knew each other, but the truck was registered to Pierson, police said. The suspected gunman has not been identified.
Georgia StateNBC News

Suspect arrested in triple murder on Georgia golf course

A suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a pro golfer on a country club course in Georgia, near where two other men were found dead in the bed of a pickup truck. The man, Bryan Rhoden, was arrested in connection with three slayings and faces three counts...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Rossanna Delgado: Eighth suspect arrested over dismemberment of Georgia taxi driver

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Georgia taxi driver whose burnt remains were found cut up in a cabin in the woods, according to state authorities.Juan Ayala-Rodgriuez was taken into custody by the United State’s Marshall Service in Mexico for his alleged involvement in the murder of Rossanna Delgado, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations. According to law enforcement, there are eight suspects in total over the murder of Ms Delgado, a 37-year-old mother of two, who worked as driver for the ride-share app, Lyft.Three other suspects connected to the case remain...
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

New York kidnap suspect was with his father when he tried to drag five-year-old into car, police say

The man who allegedly grabbed a child from a New York street was with his father at the time of the shocking incident, say police.James McGonagle, 24, is accused of trying to kidnap the five-year-old boy as he walked with his mother and siblings in Queens.Video footage shows Mr McGonagle snatching the youngster and bundling him into a car, before his mother, Dolores Diaz Lopez, managed to drag the child back out through an open window.Police say that a second man in the car was Mr McGonagle’s father, a 55-year-old who is also named James McGonagle.Investigators do not know...
Idaho StatePosted by
KIRO 7 Seattle

Idaho motel shooting leaves 3 dead

KAMIAH, Idaho — Three people are dead after gunfire erupted at an Idaho motel Monday evening, authorities said. According to KXLY, the incident occurred about 5 p.m. at the Sundown Motel on Third Street in Kamiah. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene and learned that three people had been shot and killed, KLEW reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy