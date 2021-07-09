Special Weather Statement issued for Phillips County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Phillips County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN PHILLIPS COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 601 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles west of Pleasant Valley, or 6 miles southeast of Holyoke, moving southeast at 35 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Holyoke and Pleasant Valley.