Nassau County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Nassau by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 14:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Nassau The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Flood Advisory for Eastern Nassau County in southeastern New York Western Suffolk County in southeastern New York * Until 845 PM EDT. * At 538 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Islip, Brentwood, Levittown, Freeport, Commack, Huntington Station, Deer Park, Lindenhurst, Massapequa, Hauppauge, Ronkonkoma, Huntington, Stony Brook, Babylon, Farmingdale, Northport, Hempstead, Dix Hills, Smithtown and Bay Shore. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

