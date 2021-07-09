Severe Weather Statement issued for Hopkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 20:02:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:10:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hopkins THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOPKINS COUNTY HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the immediate area where a wall cloud and potential funnel cloud aloft was reported to be sighted. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. However gusty winds, frequent lightning, and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.