After peaking in late January, Apple's shares bottomed in March and since then have quietly formed a base from which it just broke out of on Wednesday. Closing at $144.57, Apple hit an all-time high during the day at $145.09 setting a new company record thus making Apple the world's most valuable publicly traded company with a value of $2.4 trillion dollars. The 52 week low of $89.14 took place close to a year ago at the peak of the pandemic.