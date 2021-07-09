Police arrest man who fired 30 shots in SW Portland apartment complex
Police on Monday arrested a 32-year-old man suspected of firing nearly 30 shots at his Southwest Portland neighbor over an argument involving a barking dog. Luke Stolarzyk is accused of attempted murder and other charges in the June 29 incident, which made national news after residents of his apartment complex subdued, disarmed and hogtied him before anyone in the complex was hurt, according to an affidavit and other court documents.www.oregonlive.com
