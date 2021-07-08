Cancel
AUD/USD falls to December lows on spread of delta variant

FXStreet.com
Cover picture for the articleAUD - Australian Dollar. Despite the USD index falling 0.3% overnight, the Australian dollar fell against the worlds reserve currency as the spread of the new Covid variant spooked markets and their outlook for the economic recovery. AUD/USD fell from 0.7460 to 0.7418, representing its lowest level since December 2020. It was a similar story for the NZD, which fell from 0.6985 throughout trade to around 0.6935. With the NZD having a worse session than the AUD, the AUD/NZD cross rate rose from Wednesday’s one-month lows to once again trade above 1.0700.

