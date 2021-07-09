Cancel
Technology

Café Appliances Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker has built-in Wi-Fi for voice control

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Enjoy drip coffee from a stunning design with the Café Appliances Specialty Drip Smart Coffee Maker. This smart coffee machine has built-in Wi-Fi that lets it work with the SmartHQ app, Alexa, and Google. You also get Voice-to-Brew controls. What’s more this coffee gadget is certified by the Specialty Coffee Association’s rigorous testing standards. Additionally, the 10-cup capacity lets you serve a group. With 4 unique brewing modes—including Gold, Light, Medium, and Bold—you’ll have the ideal strength for every roast and taste. There’s also an auto brew setting that lets you customize your coffee with parameters like temperature and strength. Furthermore, you can brew to your favorite temperature every time in a range of 185–205° F. Finally, the timeless design in colors like Stainless Steel, Matte Black, and Matte White gives your kitchen a warm, stylish look.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

