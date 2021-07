The Loud Volume setting in Apple Maps often startles me as I’m driving. Because of this, I tend to select the Low Volume setting as my default. However, if you have kids in the car, like loud music, or struggle to hear the lower volume, adjusting this setting can be important. Whatever your situation, choosing an appropriate volume setting can help you avoid having to look at your phone screen so you can better focus on the road ahead. Here’s how to change the default volume setting for the Apple Maps app: