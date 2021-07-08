Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Humboldt, KS

Bessie “Bettye” Mae Anderson 1949-2021

Chanute Tribune
 12 days ago

Bessie “Bettye” Mae Anderson was born on January 2, 1949 to Bessie Mae Taylor and Thomas Warren Anderson of Humboldt, Kansas. She was the youngest of eight siblings. She received her formal education in Humboldt Public Schools and later continued her passion for education at Emporia State Teachers College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. While attending college, she was a member of the Gamma Psi Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Inc.

www.chanute.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, KS
Obituaries
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Mount Hope, KS
City
Chanute, KS
City
Humboldt, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anderson Family#Race#Humboldt Public Schools#Elementary Education#The Gamma Psi Chapter#Sigma Gamma Rho Inc#Second Baptist Church#The First Baptist Church#Sigma Gamma Pho Inc#Countryside Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy