Bessie “Bettye” Mae Anderson 1949-2021

Bessie “Bettye” Mae Anderson was born on January 2, 1949 to Bessie Mae Taylor and Thomas Warren Anderson of Humboldt, Kansas. She was the youngest of eight siblings. She received her formal education in Humboldt Public Schools and later continued her passion for education at Emporia State Teachers College, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. While attending college, she was a member of the Gamma Psi Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Inc.