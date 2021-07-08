Cancel
MLB

'Let them swing': Montas strikes out 10 in win

MLB
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON -- The A’s began their game with the Astros on Thursday at Minute Maid Park largely the same way they did the other two games -- they were aggressive, pounced early in counts and jumped out to a quick lead. Only this time, those early runs held up, and...

Bob Melvin
Aramis Garcia
#Astros#Mariners#American
