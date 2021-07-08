Cancel
Colorado State

Colorado’s pandemic state of emergency is over, governor says

By Saja Hindi
Brush News Tribune
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColorado Gov. Jared Polis lifted the state’s emergency declaration on Thursday, nearly 16 months after it was issued. Polis rescinded all of his pandemic executive orders, he told The Denver Post in an interview, but signed the Recovery Executive Order, which is focused on the economy and federal reimbursements. Polis...

www.brushnewstribune.com

