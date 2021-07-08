Colorado’s pandemic state of emergency is over, governor says

DENVER - Today, Governor Polis provided an update on Colorado’s vaccination efforts. “Everyone who got vaccinated is a winner, and we hope that there are even more winners protected from the deadly virus in the coming days with the free, safe, effective vaccine. Colorado has made strong progress in the fight against COVID-19. Across our state, more than 70% of Coloradans have rolled up their sleeves to receive the lifesaving, free, and completely safe COVID-19 vaccine,” said Governor Polis. “ For five Coloradans, doing their part gave them the opportunity to win $1 million. And for our youngest Coloradans ages 12 to 17, being brave and getting the vaccine resulted in 25 students receiving a $50,0000 scholarship. You have nothing to lose by getting the vaccine, only so much to win including protecting yourself, your loved ones, and your community from this awful virus. We need every Coloradan to step up and get this incredibly effective vaccine.”