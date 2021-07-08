Cancel
Two debuts announced for this week's WWE 205 Live

f4wonline.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo debuts have been announced for this week's episode of 205 Live. Ahead of taking part in the NXT Breakout Tournament, Odyssey Jones and Josh Briggs will both be making their televised WWE debuts on 205 Live this Friday night. Jones is facing Grayson Waller on the episode, while Briggs is facing Asher Hale.

