Email claiming Kaseya patch drops Cobalt Strike malware

Beleaguered IT management firm Kaseya says sixty per cent of its SaaS services have been successfully restored. An update to the firm’s advisory regarding the attack on its VSA product, time-stamped 10:00PM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on July 11th, states: “The restoration of services is progressing according to plan, with 60% of our SaaS customers live and servers coming online for the rest of our customers in the coming hours.”