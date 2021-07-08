Email claiming Kaseya patch drops Cobalt Strike malware

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe phishing emails contain varying subject lines revolving around “order shipping” with messages instructing users to install the patch released by Microsoft. A few days ago, Hackread.com covered how the REvil Ransomware gang attacked an IT company named Kaseya which led to over 1000 businesses being victimized. Although ransom demands were made for publishing the decryptor by the attackers, there has been no outcome yet.

