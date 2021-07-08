Cancel
Chanute, KS

Parks board mulls ‘Music in the Park’ options

Chanute Tribune
 12 days ago

The City of Chanute’s Parks Advisory Board spent a portion of Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting at Katy Park discussing plans for an upcoming Music in the Park event. After ironing out several details, the board elected to greenlight the event from 7- 9 pm July 17 at the Fiesta grounds at Santa Fe Park. The board initially pondered pushing the date up to July 16, in order to avoid any conflict with the fireworks show, also slated for July 17.

