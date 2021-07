After the S&P 500 hit a new record in the aftermath of the FOMC minutes last night, the markets have gone into a bit of a reverse. Already struggling, Chinese and Japanese shares sold off again during Asian hours, which soured sentiment as European investors started their day. Here, the major indices fell about 1% shortly after the open before extending their declines by mid-morning, with some indices showing losses of more 2% by midday in London. The risk off tone was evidenced elsewhere, too, with US futures, crude oil and copper prices all weakening. Safe-haven currencies – the Japanese yen and Swiss franc – rallied, while risk-sensitive commodity dollars and EM currencies slumped. Bond prices continued to rise, causing their yields to fall further with the 10-year US Treasury dipping to 1.25%, its lowest since 16 February. The falling yields weighed on banks with Barclays shedding nearly 4% to make it one of the worst performing stock on the FTSE 100. Gold found some mild support on the back of falling yields and risk-off tone. Will US investors save the day once again and buy this latest dip, or is this the start of a more meaningful correction?