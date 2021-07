Prosecutors announced on Thursday that an Arkansas police officer has been cleared in last month’s fatal shooting of a man who was reportedly wielding a large knife. According to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Green Forest officer Frank Pedraza fired three shots that hit Maung Tway, 34, after police were called to Tway’s apartment by three roommates who claimed Tway was causing a disturbance. The roommates reportedly wanted Tway off the property while other residents said Tway was destroying his room.