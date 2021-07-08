Cancel
Live music in Las Colinas

Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 13 days ago
Are you ready to get the party started? Live music is back — and waiting for you! Here is a sneak peek of the upcoming concerts and bands coming your way. Rock it out with this Las Colinas guide. The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory is bringing some great acts...

DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

