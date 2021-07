PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The unsettled weather pattern will settle down a bit as we head into the weekend ahead over NWFL. For tonight skies will be mostly cloudy, but it should be dry w/lows in the mid 70s. On Friday it will be quiet to start, but storms will pop by late morning w/rain chances at 40%. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s. Over the weekend the rain chances drop to 30% w/highs in the upper 80s.