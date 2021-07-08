TRIFOR GOLD NOSES OUT SUSSEX WIN

“From the Spa” returns to keep you up-to-date on horses bred in the mid-Atlantic racing in Saratoga stakes. Thursday July 15th, is opening day for the 2021 Saratoga meet. With a return of fans and a more regular triple-crown schedule this year, the meet will be back to a normal layout, with plenty of interesting stakes races for the nation’s top horses. When we started covering Midlantic stakes entries at the Spa in 2014, they typically struggled to hit the board and had a tough time competing with runners bred in the typical states of Kentucky, New York, and Florida among others. Over the past couple of years, specifically last year, Midlantic entries have shown great improvement in these tries, hitting the board at solid numbers and nabbing their fair share of wins as well. This year’s first entry in a stakes race is Jaxon Traveler, a three year old colt bred in Maryland who will run in the Grade III Quick Call at five and a half furlongs on the turf. At morning line odds of 3/1 and with top-flight connections, it is clear that these Midlantic runners are no longer being overlooked, as Jaxon Traveler tries to kick off this meet with a win for our entries, while picking up his first stakes win in the process.