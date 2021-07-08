Where Was Black Widow Filmed?

Regal Movies wants you to see Black Widow in ScreenX. The company showed off the unique 270 degree panoramic picture on Twitter today ahead of the Marvel movie’s big premiere. Film fans have waited for a year for Scarlet Johansson’s feature-length solo movie, and it’s finally here. Some people will be opting to see Black Widow on the biggest screen possible. That means ScreenX has to be in the mix with IMAX too. Seeing the effect of splitting the image into threes is a bit trippy, but there’s no question that the movie would feel like even more of a spectacle with this kind of presentation. (Seeing something like Interstellar or Avengers: Endgame on this screen would be beyond wild.) Check out some of the wild footage from Regal’s theaters down below: