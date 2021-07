Tina Andrews discusses her storied career and how HBO MAX acquired the film/TV rights to her historical novel, Charlotte Sophia: Myth, Madness and the Moor. Tina Andrews is an international award-winning writer, producer, director and author. Her 2013 novel, “Charlotte Sophia: Myth, Madness and the Moor” has recently been acquired by HBO MAX, who has optioned the rights to her historical novel for film and TV development. The novel was also picked up by Recorded Books for Audiobook and the audiobook version was released in June 2021. The audiobook is also narrated by Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton’s “Lady Danbury”).