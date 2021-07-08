Cancel
[LCS Summer Split] TL Kold: "It was really important for Alphari to take time off. He needed it."

By Nick Geracie
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo team in the 2021 League of Legends Championship Series can match the rollercoaster ride that has been Team Liquid's Summer Split. Star top laner Barney "Alphari" Morris was benched after the first game of the split, and while TL Academy's Thomas "Jenkins" Tran has exceeded expectations in his place, the squad has also been caught off balance by a sudden resignation from head coach Joshua "Jatt" Leesman.

