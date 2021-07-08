[LCS Summer Split] TL Kold: "It was really important for Alphari to take time off. He needed it."

In one of the most back-and-forth matches of the 2021 LCS Spring Split so far, FlyQuest toppled Cloud9—though just barely. Both FLY and C9 spent parts of the game with their own leads, with all of the players across the Rift seeming to mesh with each other perfectly, despite the fact that many of them have never faced each other on the LCS stage. The FLY Academy roster is currently No. 1 in the Academy Summer Split, although that roster this week will consist of FLY’s original main roster. This victory, however, might keep the Academy squad on the LCS stage for much longer than this weekend.