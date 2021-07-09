Cancel
Weld County, CO

Weld County Jail Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Having Relations With Inmate

By Emily Mashak
 12 days ago
On Thursday (July 8), the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) arrested a detentions deputy who allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate at the Weld County Jail. According to a news release from WCSO, Greeley resident Jason Hillyer, 32, is currently in the Weld County Jail facing a Class 5 felony charge of sexual conduct in a correctional institution. Officers have placed him on non-paid administrative leave.

