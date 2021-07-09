Weld County Jail Deputy Arrested for Allegedly Having Relations With Inmate
On Thursday (July 8), the Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) arrested a detentions deputy who allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate at the Weld County Jail. According to a news release from WCSO, Greeley resident Jason Hillyer, 32, is currently in the Weld County Jail facing a Class 5 felony charge of sexual conduct in a correctional institution. Officers have placed him on non-paid administrative leave.power1029noco.com
