Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares moved lower Tuesday as its four-for-one stock split took effect on July 20. As of intraday trading, Nvidia stock was down 2.46% to $183.18. The selling of the stock was far from a surprise for Jim Cramer, who told Action Alerts PLUS senior analyst Jeff Marks that when a stock is split, investors often take the opportunity to cash in on one of their new shares.