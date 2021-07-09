Cancel
Linode Names William Charnock as Chief Technology Officer

 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Linode has appointed Will Charnock as Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Charnock will lead Linode’s engineering and development team, guiding the company’s technical roadmap and accelerating product and service innovation as Linode further expands its cloud platform. The company’s goal with this move is to strengthen Linode’s position in giving developers, managed service providers and small and medium-size businesses an alternative to large hyperscale cloud providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud.

West Chester, PA
Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania.

