Memphis, TN

Non-profit works to tackle mental health issues and crime issues during the summer

By Siobhan Riley, FOX13Memphis.com
Posted by 
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EUTkd_0arWlDrW00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — 76 children have been treated for gunshot wounds at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital through the end of June.

That number has grown already this month. But there is an effort to keep kids safe.

FOX13 checked out a summer camp that is using STEM and other techniques to reach children before it’s too late.

Legacy of Legends, a non-profit that works with kids to tackle mental health issues and crime reduction, teamed up with the Police Athletic League, or PAL, this summer.

A 12-year-old boy says this program means he and his siblings can be safe.

“It’s keeping me safe, because like where I’m staying at right now, it’s been shootings going on like every other day,” said Katron Walker.

Organizers started the summer camp after more than 30 children lost their lives to homicide in 2020, plus at least 10 more so far this year in Memphis.

The camp introduces kids to the physical fitness component called Let’s Move, STEM, and much more.

The organizers of this camp are in Washington, DC attending a conference about gun violence. They plan to take what they learned in DC and apply those strategies here in Memphis.

Memphis, TN
