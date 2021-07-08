James Walter Cooper, 80, of Catlett, Virginia made his journey home on June 30, 2021. He was born on May 14, 1941 in Jolo, West Virginia and was the son of the late Gus Cooper and Ellen Cantrell Vanover. Jim married Naomi Joyce Kennedy of Bradshaw, West Virginia on November 14, 1959 at the courthouse in Lebanon, Virginia on their eighth date. It was young love from the moment she agreed to go out with him. Jim, Joyce, and their infant daughter Kim moved from West Virginia to Alexandria, Virginia in 1961. Virginia would always be their home and in 1984 he purchased a lovely gentleman's farm in Catlett. For the next 37 years, they made that little farm the family home. Holidays were celebrated with brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews at the farm. Then grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews grew to love the farm and Mawmaw and Poppa, as they were affectionately called by many. The only thing Jim loved more than his family was God. He was a passionate member of the Calverton Baptist Church in Midland, Virginia as well as a trustee of the church. His most frequent prayer was that others would come to know, love, and accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior. His relationship with God was unshakeable and his dedication and obedience is a testimony to many.