Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Catlett, VA

James Walter Cooper

Fauquier Times-Democrat
 15 days ago

James Walter Cooper, 80, of Catlett, Virginia made his journey home on June 30, 2021. He was born on May 14, 1941 in Jolo, West Virginia and was the son of the late Gus Cooper and Ellen Cantrell Vanover. Jim married Naomi Joyce Kennedy of Bradshaw, West Virginia on November 14, 1959 at the courthouse in Lebanon, Virginia on their eighth date. It was young love from the moment she agreed to go out with him. Jim, Joyce, and their infant daughter Kim moved from West Virginia to Alexandria, Virginia in 1961. Virginia would always be their home and in 1984 he purchased a lovely gentleman's farm in Catlett. For the next 37 years, they made that little farm the family home. Holidays were celebrated with brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews at the farm. Then grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews grew to love the farm and Mawmaw and Poppa, as they were affectionately called by many. The only thing Jim loved more than his family was God. He was a passionate member of the Calverton Baptist Church in Midland, Virginia as well as a trustee of the church. His most frequent prayer was that others would come to know, love, and accept Jesus Christ as their personal savior. His relationship with God was unshakeable and his dedication and obedience is a testimony to many.

www.fauquier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Catlett, VA
City
Casanova, VA
City
Fredericksburg, VA
City
Midland, VA
Local
Virginia Obituaries
City
Lebanon, VA
State
Tennessee State
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Casanova
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Superstar Osaka lights flame as Japan's COVID-hit Games open

TOKYO, July 23 (Reuters) - Japan's global superstar Naomi Osaka on Friday lit the Olympic cauldron to mark the start of Tokyo 2020, in an opening ceremony shorn of glitz and overshadowed by a pandemic but defined by hope, tradition and gestures of diversity. Postponed by a year due to...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cleveland’s baseball team goes from Indians to Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Known as the Indians since 1915, Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will be called Guardians. The ballclub announced the name change Friday — effective at the end of the 2021 season — with a video on Twitter narrated by actor and team fan Tom Hanks. The decision ends months of internal discussions triggered by a national reckoning by institutions and teams to drop logos and names considered racist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy