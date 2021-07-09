Cancel
California ISO Issues a Flex Alert for Friday, July 9 Due to Extreme Heat, High Demand - Consumers Asked to Conserve Energy Tomorrow from 4:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M.

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 8, 2021 - FOLSOM, Calif. – The California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued a statewide Flex Alert for Friday, July 9, citing extreme temperatures across much of California and a potential capacity shortfall on the state’s electric grid. As a result of higher load, and supply forecasted to be...

