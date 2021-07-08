This dramatic lightning strike recently sparked fires in Yosemite. Should Bay Area be worried?

Photographer Jess Lane was just pulling up to Glacier Point in Yosemite National Park when she saw — and photographed — a lightning strike sparking a fire in the forest. That lightning strike — just over a week ago — and others ignited 18 fires in Yosemite, according to park officials. Luckily, all of the fires are relatively small and “are in the wilderness” — three have been suppressed and the rest are managed, according to park ranger Scott Gediman.