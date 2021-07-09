Supermodels Won't Stop Wearing Rectangular Sunglasses, and Shoppers and TikTokers Found the Perfect Dupe

I bought a $200 dress the other day. I know, I know, I work at Vogue, so this might sound like a statement on par with “I turned oxygen into carbon dioxide,” but allow me to explain. I actually haven't historically spent much money on clothing, partly because other things (like takeout, natural wine, and Lyfts to clubs I don't actually want to go to) always seem to take precedence, and partly because—to be honest—I'm almost always on a diet, dutifully plugging my meals and exercise units into Weight Watchers and dreaming of the day when my body will finally, magically become smaller. What's the point of buying fancy clothes that will be too big soon?, I ask myself, ignoring a) the possibility of tailoring and b) the long-term futility of most diets. When I do buy clothes, they're normally from Beacon's Closet or Poshmark or some other resale shop, because, well...I'm in diet-culture hell, but I'm also cheap.