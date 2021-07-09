Supermodels Won't Stop Wearing Rectangular Sunglasses, and Shoppers and TikTokers Found the Perfect Dupe
The tiny sunglasses trend may be a thing of the past, but a small piece of it still lives on with rectangular sunglasses, which fortunately offer a little more coverage than their micro cousins. But rather than forking out a pretty penny for lenses that might be lost or crushed during summer activities, Amazon shoppers are falling in love with an affordable pair that serves as a perfect dupe for celeb-loved styles.people.com
