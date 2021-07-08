Cancel
Previewing Toronto's strategy ahead of Draft

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Blue Jays enter the 2021 MLB Draft in a much different place than they found themselves in 2020, and they’d like to keep it that way. Picking fifth overall last summer netted them Austin Martin, the club’s No. 2 prospect who projects as another key piece in their young core, but high picks mean losing seasons. Coming off their brief postseason appearance in 2020, though, the Blue Jays hold the No. 19 pick in next week’s Draft.

