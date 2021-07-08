Cancel
Conor McGregor Says He Was Too Focused On Boxing Manny Pacquiao When He Lost To Dustin Porier

Cover picture for the articleFor a sport that perpetually exists under a barrage of criticism, boxing certainly has its appeal. While it’s true UFC star Conor McGregor earned himself a fortune when he slipped on a pair of gloves to face Floyd Mayweather in 2017, a boxing match with Manny Pacquiao, while still insanely lucrative, simply wouldn’t have brought in as many eyeballs or dollars. No matter. According to McGregor, he was so focused on getting in the ring with Pacqiuao last winter that he ended up losing his rematch to Dustin Poirier in the octagon. Now the Irish star says things will be different when he meets Poirier for a third time this Saturday night in Las Vegas.

