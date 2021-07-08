Lil Baby finally hits back at Logan Paul a year after he trashed his music

We've watched Atlanta rapper Lil Baby elevate to become one of the most well-known hip-hop artists in the entire world in the last few years. He continues to outdo himself with each new project or single that he releases, and his feature run has been solid too. One of the most in-demand musicians right now, it really feels like Baby will be around the music business for a while. Some of his critics though, including YouTuber Logan Paul, believe that he'll only stick around for another year before fizzling out.