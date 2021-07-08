Lil Baby finally hits back at Logan Paul a year after he trashed his music
American rap star Lil Baby has clapped back at YouTuber-turned-boxer Logan Paul exactly a year after the influencer trashed his music on the Impaulsive podcast. Lil Baby is one of the biggest names in the rap game right now. Best known for such hits as ‘Sum 2 Prove’ and ‘On Me,’ it’s safe to say that the rapper is widely hailed as one of the genre’s biggest rising stars… but YouTuber Logan Paul didn’t agree with this sentiment, at first.www.dexerto.com
