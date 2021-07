No Both the Braves and the Padres have put out their lineups for tonight’s game, so let’s jump right into how both teams will be looking later on this evening. Abraham Almonte is back in the lineup at left field and batting seventh. Other than the pitcher, he’s the only new face in the lineup when compared to the lineup that the Braves put out for their series finale on Sunday. Stephen Vogt remains in the lineup after making his Braves debut yesterday. Still “interesting” that Dansby Swanson is batting second but hey, we’re not the ones making decisions around here!