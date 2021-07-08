Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baker, Miller, Mitchell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Baker; Miller; Mitchell The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Miller County in southwestern Georgia Central Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia Baker County in southwestern Georgia * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 758 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles west of Newton, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Newton, Camilla, Pelham, Baconton, Flint, Milford, Hopeful, Red Store Crossroads, Hoggard Mill, Hawkinstown, Mimsville, Mitchell Co A/P, Branchville, Cooktown, Elmodel Wma, Bethany and Patmos. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH