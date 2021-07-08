Mets’ Brandon Nimmo has shoulder soreness, but Luis Rojas says ‘it’s nothing’
Brandon Nimmo was absent from the Mets’ lineup against the Pirates on Thursday — five days after his return from the injured list — with left shoulder soreness. Nimmo felt the discomfort in his shoulder pop up after his diving catch in the Mets’ Game 1 win over the Brewers on Wednesday. The awkward landing, and the soreness that ensued, was enough to convince the Mets they should take him out of the lineup Thursday.www.nydailynews.com
