MLB

Mets’ Brandon Nimmo has shoulder soreness, but Luis Rojas says ‘it’s nothing’

By Deesha Thosar
NY Daily News
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandon Nimmo was absent from the Mets’ lineup against the Pirates on Thursday — five days after his return from the injured list — with left shoulder soreness. Nimmo felt the discomfort in his shoulder pop up after his diving catch in the Mets’ Game 1 win over the Brewers on Wednesday. The awkward landing, and the soreness that ensued, was enough to convince the Mets they should take him out of the lineup Thursday.

Brandon Nimmo
#Mets#Brewers#Yankees#Bucs
