Flood Advisory issued for Refugio, Victoria by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Goliad County in south central Texas North Central Refugio County in south central Texas Central Victoria County in south central Texas Northwestern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the last several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Guadalupe, Dacosta, Bloomington, Victoria College, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Downtown Victoria, Brentwood Subdivision, Wood Hi, Victoria Regional Airport, Placedo, Saxet Lakes, Telferner, Victoria Riverside Park, Oak Village and Inez. This includes the following streams and drainages Marcado Creek, Placedo Creek, Kuy Creek, Coleto Creek, Guadalupe River, Spring Creek, Boggy Creek, Garcitas Creek, Casa Blanca Creek, Dry Creek, Agula Creek, Blue Bayou, Chocolate Bayou, Arenosa Creek, Court Branch, San Antonio River, McDonough Bayou, Hog Bayou, Kentucky Mutt Creek and Dry Kuy Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.