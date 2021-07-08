Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Refugio County, TX

Flood Advisory issued for Refugio, Victoria by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 13:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Refugio; Victoria The National Weather Service in Corpus Christi has issued a * Flood Advisory for East Central Goliad County in south central Texas North Central Refugio County in south central Texas Central Victoria County in south central Texas Northwestern Calhoun County in south Texas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen over the last several hours. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Victoria, Guadalupe, Dacosta, Bloomington, Victoria College, Victoria Colony Creek Country Club, Downtown Victoria, Brentwood Subdivision, Wood Hi, Victoria Regional Airport, Placedo, Saxet Lakes, Telferner, Victoria Riverside Park, Oak Village and Inez. This includes the following streams and drainages Marcado Creek, Placedo Creek, Kuy Creek, Coleto Creek, Guadalupe River, Spring Creek, Boggy Creek, Garcitas Creek, Casa Blanca Creek, Dry Creek, Agula Creek, Blue Bayou, Chocolate Bayou, Arenosa Creek, Court Branch, San Antonio River, McDonough Bayou, Hog Bayou, Kentucky Mutt Creek and Dry Kuy Creek. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Goliad, TX
State
Texas State
City
Inez, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Refugio, TX
County
Refugio County, TX
City
Victoria, TX
County
Victoria County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Texas#San Antonio River#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler#Victoria College#Casa Blanca Creek#Blue Bayou#Court Branch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Posted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
Posted by
NBC News

McConnell threatens to oppose debt ceiling hike, raising Democratic ire

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans won't support a debt limit hike, drawing fierce backlash from Democrats who accused him of plotting to sabotage the economy. The Kentucky Republican suggested that Democrats should act alone to lift the debt ceiling, a move that experts say is necessary...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy