Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade visits Surfside collapse site, thanks first responders
Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade traveled to Surfside, Florida on Thursday to visit the site of the Champlain Towers South collapse. Wade is the latest in a series of Miami stars to pay their respects, as Heat-lifer Udonis Haslem went on June 24 and Bam Adebayo visited the memorial on July 2. On the morning of July 24, in the immediate wake of the tragedy, Tyler Herro and multiple coaches brought food, water and other aid items to rescue personnel and survivors.www.espn.com
