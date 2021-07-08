Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade visits Surfside collapse site, thanks first responders

The Miami Heat are looking to rebound after a pretty difficult season. This year, the Heat were one of the many contenders to succeed in the East, after a solid playoff run in the Orlando Bubble, reaching the NBA Finals. But that didn't go to plan. The Heat had to scramble in the second half of the season in order to make the playoffs. And in the playoffs, they were handily swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in a rematch from their 2020 Playoff series. Given how the season went, the Heat were always going to make some changes. And it appears the plan for Pat Riley and the front office is to bring young players.