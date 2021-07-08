Special Weather Statement issued for Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 13:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare for sudden gusty winds. Secure loose objects and move to a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Brief heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Washington County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY UNTIL 645 PM MDT At 558 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Akron, moving southeast at 35 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Otis, Arickaree School, Elba and Platner.