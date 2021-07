This story about Cannes’ 2020 selection first appeared in TheWrap’s special digital Cannes magazine. Last year, Cannes announced a list of 62 new feature films as its official selection for 2020, a year in which the festival itself didn’t take place. Bearing the prestigious imprimatur of the festival, the movies (not separated into the usual sections, but given the other classifications used below) had a variety of releases. Here are some of the ones with the highest profiles since being singled out by Cannes.