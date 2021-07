It’s on with the show, Act 2, for the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in Appleton. The venue got a huge boost toward resuming operations through a $1.3-million Shuttered Venue Operators grant. Now, the P-A-C is looking to raise an additional $500-thousand to close the gap. President and CEO Maria Van Laanen says the P-A-C has scripted a campaign to attract donors by showcasing the center’s importance to the community.