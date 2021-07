EASTON — The Waterfowl Festival has unveil the featured artwork for the 50th Anniversary Festival by featured artist, Bart Walter. “Wind and Waves” is a bronze of two Canada geese taking flight while four Canvasback ducks look on. It features a unique, cross-section perspective that illustrates the movement of take-off and its resulting ripple effects from above and below the surface of the water. Canada geese and Canvasback ducks are two of the most beloved waterfowl species found in the Chesapeake Bay watershed.