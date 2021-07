Sky internet customers across the country have been experiencing issues with their broadband service.Service checker istheservicedown states that the broadband provider has been having issues since 07:20am GMT, with 66 per cent of users unable to properly access their network.It appears that the company’s services are having difficulty conveying the problems to users. Some parts of Sky’s support services say that there is an outage occuring in their area, while other websites from Sky show that there are no issues. pic.twitter.com/e2nlCRfAWn— ShadowJackets (@ShadowJackets) July 16, 2021Users in London, Sheffield, Goole, Hayes, and Swallownest have been reporting issues to Sky’s Help...